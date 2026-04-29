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Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent, twice as fast as global average says UN-backed study

The UN's WMO and EU's Copernicus report reveals that nearly all of Europe faced above-average heat in 2025, resulting in record wildfires and sea temperatures. The continent is warming twice as fast as the global average, impacting biodiversity and prompting urgent calls for climate action.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated29 Apr 2026, 05:07 PM IST
People bathe in the Trocadero Fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris during a heatwave on June 28, 2019. - The temperature in France on June 28 surpassed 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time as Europe wilted in a major heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France said. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI)
People bathe in the Trocadero Fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris during a heatwave on June 28, 2019. - The temperature in France on June 28 surpassed 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time as Europe wilted in a major heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France said. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI)(AFP)
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A new report by the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service has said that almost all of Europe experienced above-average heat in 2025, a year that broke records for wildfires, sea temperatures, and heatwaves as climate change worsens. According to the European State of the Climate report, at least 95% of Europe experienced above-average temperatures, while wildfires burnt more than 1 million hectares of land.

Europe feeling the heat of climate change

The report, which noted that Europe continues as the fastest-warming continent, said the region is warming twice as fast as the global average.

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Scientists also pointed out that rapid warming across the continent last year caused a significant reduction of snow and ice cover, record heatwaves on land and at sea, drought, wildfires, and continuing biodiversity loss.

Europe's overall sea surface temperature hit an annual record high, and 86% of the region suffered strong marine heatwaves.

“Heatwaves hit across the continent, including Europe’s second most severe heatwave on record, and the longest and most severe July heatwave in sub-Arctic Fennoscandia, with temperatures near to and within the Arctic Circle exceeding 30°C,” the report said.

“The European State of the Climate Report shows, once again, that climate change is a reality for Europe, underlining the importance of an independent, world-class Earth observation system. Copernicus provides the information we need to guide the decisions that will shape a more resilient, more sustainable and stronger future for Europe,’’ Andrius Kubilius, Commissioner for Defence and Space, said in a statement.

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Climate change having increasingly severe consequences

The findings set out how climate change is having increasingly severe consequences in Europe, at a time when some governments seek to weaken emissions-cutting policies over economic concerns. The European Union has vowed to stick to its green goals, but it weakened some climate rules for cars and companies last year after pressure from industry to help struggling firms.

Samantha Burgess, strategic lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said the report showed that “climate change is not a future threat, it is our present reality.”

"The pace of climate change demands more urgent action," she said.

Concern over snow and ice cover

The WMO and Copernicus noted particular concern about changes in Europe's coldest regions - where snow and ice cover is crucial to help slow climate change, by reflecting sunlight back into space. This phenomenon, known as the "albedo effect", decreases if warmer temperatures cause more melting. Ice loss also adds to sea level rise.

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Sub-Arctic Norway, Sweden and Finland experienced their heaviest heatwave on record last July, lasting three consecutive weeks, and temperatures inside the Arctic Circle breached 30 degrees Celsius. Iceland recorded its second-largest glacier loss in 2025 since records began, the report said.

Key Takeaways
  • Europe is warming at twice the global average, underscoring the urgency of climate action.
  • Record heatwaves and wildfires are becoming increasingly common, indicating severe climate impacts.
  • Governments face challenges in balancing economic concerns with necessary climate policies.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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