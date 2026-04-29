Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent, twice as fast as global average says UN-backed study

A new report by the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service has said that almost all of Europe experienced above-average heat in 2025, a year that broke records for wildfires, sea temperatures, and heatwaves as climate change worsens. According to the European State of the Climate report, at least 95% of Europe experienced above-average temperatures, while wildfires burnt more than 1 million hectares of land.

Europe feeling the heat of climate change The report, which noted that Europe continues as the fastest-warming continent, said the region is warming twice as fast as the global average.

Advertisement

Scientists also pointed out that rapid warming across the continent last year caused a significant reduction of snow and ice cover, record heatwaves on land and at sea, drought, wildfires, and continuing biodiversity loss.

Europe's overall sea surface temperature hit an annual record high, and 86% of the region suffered strong marine heatwaves.

“Heatwaves hit across the continent, including Europe’s second most severe heatwave on record, and the longest and most severe July heatwave in sub-Arctic Fennoscandia, with temperatures near to and within the Arctic Circle exceeding 30°C,” the report said.

“The European State of the Climate Report shows, once again, that climate change is a reality for Europe, underlining the importance of an independent, world-class Earth observation system. Copernicus provides the information we need to guide the decisions that will shape a more resilient, more sustainable and stronger future for Europe,’’ Andrius Kubilius, Commissioner for Defence and Space, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Climate change having increasingly severe consequences The findings set out how climate change is having increasingly severe consequences in Europe, at a time when some governments seek to weaken emissions-cutting policies over economic concerns. The European Union has vowed to stick to its green goals, but it weakened some climate rules for cars and companies last year after pressure from industry to help struggling firms.

Samantha Burgess, strategic lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said the report showed that “climate change is not a future threat, it is our present reality.”

"The pace of climate change demands more urgent action," she said.

Concern over snow and ice cover The WMO and Copernicus noted particular concern about changes in Europe's coldest regions - where snow and ice cover is crucial to help slow climate change, by reflecting sunlight back into space. This phenomenon, known as the "albedo effect", decreases if warmer temperatures cause more melting. Ice loss also adds to sea level rise.

Advertisement

Sub-Arctic Norway, Sweden and Finland experienced their heaviest heatwave on record last July, lasting three consecutive weeks, and temperatures inside the Arctic Circle breached 30 degrees Celsius. Iceland recorded its second-largest glacier loss in 2025 since records began, the report said.

Key Takeaways Europe is warming at twice the global average, underscoring the urgency of climate action.

Record heatwaves and wildfires are becoming increasingly common, indicating severe climate impacts.

Governments face challenges in balancing economic concerns with necessary climate policies.