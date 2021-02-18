Europe locked its economy in place. Unlocking it could be ugly

Europe locked its economy in place. Unlocking it could be ugly11 min read . 04:21 PM IST
The eurozone economy shrank more than twice as much as the US last year
For nearly a year, large swaths of Europe’s economy have been in a deep freeze.
Trillions in state-backed subsidies and inexpensive loans have kept businesses alive, while governments pay millions of furloughed workers to stay home. In much of Europe, layoffs or forced bankruptcies are banned.
