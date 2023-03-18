Europe moves to revive mining to cut reliance on China

Other companies around Europe are experimenting with the same technique. Vulcan aims to be the biggest in the region and forecasts that by 2027 it will be extracting enough at Insheim and in other spots along the northern Rhine valley to make a million EV batteries a year. The company must still complete the permitting process in most of the new locations where it will be producing geothermal energy and extracting lithium.

