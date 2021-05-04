Europe proved it can innovate during the pandemic. Now it has to figure how to benefit from it.
- Investors world-wide profit from Europe’s inventions, but local startups struggle to grow. Now Covid-19 threatens to widen that gap.
European Union leaders, aiming to turn the hardship of the coronavirus pandemic into opportunity, are finalizing plans to release almost $1 trillion into the bloc’s struggling economy, reshape industrial policy and strengthen trade defenses.
Underpinning the plans is a push to profit more from the bloc’s brain power, which over recent years has enriched foreign investors at least as much as Europeans.
