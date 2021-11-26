Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad.

"We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant," B.1.1.529, first detected in southern Africa, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a media conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

