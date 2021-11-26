Europe reports first known case of new Covid variant found in southern Africa

Europe reports first known case of new Covid variant found in southern Africa1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- Belgium has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad.
Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad.
"We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant," B.1.1.529, first detected in southern Africa, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a media conference.
"We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant," B.1.1.529, first detected in southern Africa, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a media conference.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!