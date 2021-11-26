Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Europe reports first known case of new Covid variant found in southern Africa

Europe reports first known case of new Covid variant found in southern Africa

‘We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant,’ B.1.1.529, first detected in southern Africa, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a media conference.
1 min read . 07:28 PM IST AFP

  • Belgium has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad

Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad.

"We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant," B.1.1.529, first detected in southern Africa, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a media conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

