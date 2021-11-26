Europe reports first known case of new Covid variant found in southern Africa

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new Covid-19 variant, in an unvaccinated person returning from abroad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

