Europe’s covid fight has a new target: The Young

Younger people are driving the current surge in Covid-19 cases across Europe, forcing governments to re-engineer pandemic-fighting plans forged in the spring when different demographics prevailed.

Across the continent, people aged 15 to 49 currently make up about 80% of carriers who test positive for the coronavirus compared with 50% at the peak of the first wave earlier this year, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

While the falling age profile may help explain the lower number of deaths this season, it presents authorities with two challenges: how to increase flagging compliance with hygiene measures among the young, and how to ensure infections don’t spread to older groups, who are more likely to fall severely ill.

As a result, new measures announced across Europe in recent days have been much more targeted than the blanket constraints of the spring.

In Germany, Spain and several other countries, authorities are focusing on reining in nightlife, with curbs on parties and other social events, restrictions on bars and clubs, and bans on selling and drinking liquor outdoors.

“Private parties are one of the biggest causes of outbreaks," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press conference on Tuesday, announcing new measures to curb a marked rebound in infections that started in early July. The curbs on hospitality and public gatherings were a necessary trade-off to keep vital parts of the economy and society open, she said.

The new restrictions, which state authorities and large municipalities are free to implement or adapt, include capping public events of any kind to 50 people and limiting private gatherings to 25 participants, including in people’s homes. Munich, the capital of Bavaria and a hot spot for the current wave, has banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in public spaces at certain times.

“More masks, less alcohol and fewer parties," Markus Söder, the premier of Bavaria, one of Germany’s most severely affected states currently, said at the same event.

The median age of people testing positive for the virus in Germany is now 40, down from around 50 in April, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s center for disease control and prevention. The institute warned on Tuesday that severe illnesses and deaths would increase if infections spread to older people.

Spain, which is fighting Europe’s biggest resurgence of cases, has adopted a similar approach. Following new rules imposed last week in badly hit areas like Madrid, bars and restaurants must now close by 10 p.m. In Madrid and Catalonia, gatherings of more than six people are banned unless those people live together.

The government ordered nightclubs and bars to shut down in August and drinking outdoors in public areas is forbidden. Restaurants and bars that serve food must close by 1 a.m., which is early for Spain.

In Italy, the median age of newly infected people dropped below 30 in mid-August, down from 62 in April, before gradually rising again in September. There were clusters of infections in several nightclubs, particularly on the island of Sardinia, a holiday destination. Many vacationers carried the virus back home, prompting authorities in some regions to offer free coronavirus tests for those returning from the island.

The Italian government tightened its coronavirus-related restrictions in August, shutting down clubs and making masks mandatory in outdoor public areas where crowds could form after 6 p.m.

One concern is what the World Health Organization has called “pandemic fatigue." A representative survey conducted by Hamburg University in seven European countries including Germany, the U.K., France and Italy found that fewer people were complying with distance and hygiene rules. In Germany, where compliance has been high, now only 45% of people said they follow distance regulations, and 58% avoid hugs, kisses and handshakes, down from 59% and 77% in April.

“A certain amount of fatigue can be seen when following the rules," Professor Jonas Schreyögg, who oversaw the study, said.

Most European countries have targeted the new rules at situations in which younger people tend to drop their guard, closing partying venues and limiting alcohol consumption. And in an attempt to limit the economic impact of the tightening, some have adopted an even narrower focus, concentrating on the most susceptible groups, including university students.

In France, universities have been hot spots in the country’s current wave of cases. Universities and schools make up 32% of all clusters under investigation, the French government said, mostly in universities. Authorities have identified 285 active coronavirus clusters in schools and universities nationwide, up from just 26 two weeks ago.

The infection rate among people 20 to 24 years old—the age of most university students in France—has surged since students returned to school in September. At nearly 300 cases per 100,000 people, the infection rate in that age bracket is well above the rate of other age groups. Younger children, by contrast, are much less likely to become infected.

At Sciences Po in Paris, one of France’s elite universities, students flocked to bars in the first weeks after summer for back-to-school events organized by campus groups. They also jammed into small apartments for parties around the school’s centuries-old neighborhood near the Seine.

“With alcohol, social distancing falls away over the course of an evening," said Fabio Dizy, 20, who is studying economics and government at Sciences Po. “Also, it’s difficult in such small spaces." Mr. Dizy recently got a Covid-19 test—which was negative—after attending a gathering with a friend who then contracted the virus.

In Marseille and surrounding areas hard-hit by the virus, authorities have shut bars and restaurants for a week.

“Our real problem is that the parties are continuing," said Didier Gosset, who is coordinating the response to Covid-19 at the University of Lille. “When there’s alcohol, the masks come down quickly."

In the U.K., police have intervened to disperse campus parties in Scotland and authorities have asked students at several universities not to leave their campuses and refrain from visiting pubs, bars and restaurants.

Bars and restaurants nationwide have been ordered to close at 10 p.m. and people told not to gather in groups larger than six when meeting friends or family they don’t live with.

A study by Imperial College London published Thursday estimates that around 1% of England’s 18-to-24 year olds had the virus in late September, almost twice the rate of infection as the population as a whole.

Forty percent of almost 800 individual outbreaks of Covid-19 in the week through Sept. 20 occurred in schools and universities, according to an official tally.

—Jason Douglas contributed to this article.

Write to Bojan Pancevski at bojan.pancevski@wsj.com, Matthew Dalton at Matthew.Dalton@wsj.com and Margherita Stancati at margherita.stancati@wsj.com

