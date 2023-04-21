Europe saw over 15,000 deaths due to heatwaves in 2022: WMO report1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:59 PM IST
The eight years from 2015 were the warmest ever and the concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases -- carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide -- touched record highs in 2021.
Climate change continued at an elevated pace in 2022 with droughts, floods and heatwaves affecting communities on every continent and costing billions of dollars. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, it was one of the warmest years on record - with a global mean temperature 1.15°C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average.
