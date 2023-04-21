Climate change continued at an elevated pace in 2022 with droughts, floods and heatwaves affecting communities on every continent and costing billions of dollars. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, it was one of the warmest years on record - with a global mean temperature 1.15°C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average.

The melting of glaciers and sea level rise - reached record levels in 2022 and the report suggests that this trend will continue for thousands of years. Antarctic sea ice fell to its lowest extent on record and the melting of some European glaciers was ‘off the charts’.

“The European Alps smashed records for glacier melt due to a combination of little winter snow, an intrusion of Saharan dust in March 2022 and heatwaves between May and early September," the report added.

According to the report, Europe saw ‘record breaking heatwaves’ during the summer and recorded more than 15,000 excess deaths across Spain, Germany, the UK, France, and Portugal. The extreme weather conditions also included droughts in East Africa, Somalia and other areas as well as record breaking rain that led to extensive flooding in Pakistan.

“While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events. For example, in 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heatwaves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.