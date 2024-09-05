Europe to ramp up lithium mining to cut China’s market grip
Summary
- A fleet of new lithium mines are set to open across Europe in the next few years as the European Union pushes to increase supply of the metal deemed vital for the energy transition in a bid to combat China’s grip on the market.
