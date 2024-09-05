Europe to ramp up lithium mining to cut China’s market grip

Two years ago, lithium prices were around $84,000 a metric ton as the metal was running hot on electric-vehicle demand. Now, due to slower-than-expected EV sales and Chinese lithium supply flooding global markets, prices sit 88% lower at around $10,300 a ton. And it might not be until toward the end of this decade before prices start to tick upward, when the market goes into a deficit, according to metals-investment manager Sprott.