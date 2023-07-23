Europe travel: Visa-free visits will no longer be valid for Americans, Britishers. All you need to know2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST
The European Union will implement the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), requiring Americans and British travelers to obtain a travel authorisation before their departure.
Americans, and Britishers who always travelled visa free to the European regions, will soon need to produce travel authorisation. This comes after the European Union announced that it is set to implement the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) that will require all travelers from visa-free countries, including the USA and the US, to obtain such document before their departure.
