Americans, and Britishers who always travelled visa free to the European regions, will soon need to produce travel authorisation. This comes after the European Union announced that it is set to implement the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) that will require all travelers from visa-free countries, including the USA and the US, to obtain such document before their departure.

All you need to know about ETIAS?

First, ETIAS is not traditional visa but a travel authorisation document.

How to apply: Unlike a traditional visa, ETIAS will introduce an online application process, where travelers will need to fill out a form with biographical information, travel plans, travel history, and security-related questions. The approval for most applicants is expected to be granted within an hour. However, in some cases, it may take up to four days if additional checks are required.

Cost: To acquire the travel authorisation, applicants will be required to pay a fee of $8, applicable to travelers of all ages in the US and for the UK travellers it will cost £6. Once approved, the travel authorization will remain valid for multiple entries over a span of three years or until the traveler's passport expires.

The system will launch from 2024. It was originally set to begin in 2022, but updates to travel infrastructure resulted in delays.

Why was ETIAS introduced?

The introduction of ETIAS aims to enhance security measures while facilitating smooth travel for visitors to Europe. By collecting essential information about travelers before their arrival, European authorities can assess potential risks and ensure the safety of both tourists and EU residents.

The ETIAS permit is available to 1.4 billion people from across 60 visa-exempt coutries and gives UK citizens the right to stay in Europe for up to 90 days within a 18-day period. It’s valid for three years during which you can return to Europe multiple times.

