comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Europe travel: Visa-free visits will no longer be valid for Americans, Britishers. All you need to know
Back

Europe travel: Visa-free visits will no longer be valid for Americans, Britishers. All you need to know

 2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Sanchari Ghosh

The European Union will implement the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), requiring Americans and British travelers to obtain a travel authorisation before their departure.

People kiss in The Jardin du Luxembourg (Luxembourg Garden) in Paris on July 5, 2023. (AFP)Premium
People kiss in The Jardin du Luxembourg (Luxembourg Garden) in Paris on July 5, 2023. (AFP)

Americans, and Britishers who always travelled visa free to the European regions, will soon need to produce travel authorisation. This comes after the European Union announced that it is set to implement the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) that will require all travelers from visa-free countries, including the USA and the US, to obtain such document before their departure.

All you need to know about ETIAS?

First, ETIAS is not traditional visa but a travel authorisation document. 

How to apply: Unlike a traditional visa, ETIAS will introduce an online application process, where travelers will need to fill out a form with biographical information, travel plans, travel history, and security-related questions. The approval for most applicants is expected to be granted within an hour. However, in some cases, it may take up to four days if additional checks are required.

Cost: To acquire the travel authorisation, applicants will be required to pay a fee of $8, applicable to travelers of all ages in the US and for the UK travellers it will cost £6. Once approved, the travel authorization will remain valid for multiple entries over a span of three years or until the traveler's passport expires.

The system will launch from 2024. It was originally set to begin in 2022, but updates to travel infrastructure resulted in delays.

Why was ETIAS introduced?

The introduction of ETIAS aims to enhance security measures while facilitating smooth travel for visitors to Europe. By collecting essential information about travelers before their arrival, European authorities can assess potential risks and ensure the safety of both tourists and EU residents. 

The ETIAS permit is available to 1.4 billion people from across 60 visa-exempt coutries and gives UK citizens the right to stay in Europe for up to 90 days within a 18-day period. It’s valid for three years during which you can return to Europe multiple times.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchari Ghosh
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 12:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout