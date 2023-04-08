Europe is home to a diverse range of vacation spots that cater to different tastes and interests. Whether you're looking for sandy beaches, historic landmarks, or mountainous terrains, there's something for everyone. Also, if you are travelling on a budget, let’s say ₹50,000, there are several European countries that you can explore without breaking the bank. Here are 5 budget-friendly destinations for a 7-day trip to Europe.

Romania: Romania is a hidden gem that is often overlooked by travelers. However, this country has a lot to offer in terms of picturesque monasteries, solid stone churches, and stunning landscapes. You can explore the country's rolling hills and architectural marvels without worrying about your budget. The food and lodging costs are relatively low, and hotel stays can cost between ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per day.

Portugal: Portugal has gained popularity in recent years due to its surf beaches, charming villages, and delectable pastries. Although prices around downtown Lisbon have increased, the rest of Portugal is still affordable. You can find budget-friendly hotels for around ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 per day.

Slovenia: Slovenia is a small country that is bordered by Hungary, Italy, and Austria. The country is known for its mountainous terrain, dense forests, and natural beauty. It is also extremely budget-friendly, and hotel charges would cost around ₹3,200 to ₹5,500 a night.

Slovakia: Slovakia is a popular tourist destination due to its breathtaking landscapes, including castles, mountains, and Bratislava. Dining and lodging should be the least of your concerns, as Slovakia has accessible food options and affordable hotels. Food and hotel expenses come to about ₹2,000 per day, and accommodation can cost around ₹3,500 to ₹4,500 per night.

Greece: Although Greece may seem like an expensive destination, you can still explore several cities and islands without spending a fortune. Instead of visiting popular tourist spots like Mykonos, consider staying on the charming island of Tinos, which features marble villages, stunning beaches, and great lodging deals. Food and hotel costs will vary depending on your location, but on average, it would cost around ₹1,500 for food, and hotel stays can cost between ₹3,200 to ₹5,500 per night.