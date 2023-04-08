Greece: Although Greece may seem like an expensive destination, you can still explore several cities and islands without spending a fortune. Instead of visiting popular tourist spots like Mykonos, consider staying on the charming island of Tinos, which features marble villages, stunning beaches, and great lodging deals. Food and hotel costs will vary depending on your location, but on average, it would cost around ₹1,500 for food, and hotel stays can cost between ₹3,200 to ₹5,500 per night.

