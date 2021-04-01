Europe vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow', case surge 'worrying': WHO

Europe vaccine rollout 'unacceptably slow', case surge 'worrying': WHO1 min read . 01:02 PM IST
The World Health Organization on Thursday slammed Europe's "unacceptably slow" vaccine rollout and said the region's surge in coronavirus infections was "worrying".
"Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic... However, the rollout of these vaccines is unacceptably slow" and is "prolonging the pandemic", WHO director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.
He added that Europe's virus situation was "more worrying than we have seen in several months."
