India intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with its partners in Europe, a region that’s facing numerous challenges and choices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of his first visit to the continent since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Modi is set to visit Germany on 2 May, followed by Denmark on 3-4 May and France on his way back. “The long-standing commercial ties between India and Germany form one of the pillars of our Strategic Partnership, and Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz and I will also jointly address a business roundtable with the goal of energising our industry-to-industry cooperation, which will help strengthen the post-Covid economic recovery," Modi said.

On his visit to Denmark Modi will participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.

During the return journey, Modi will stop over in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron who has recently been re-elected. “My visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my congratulations in person but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries. This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership," he said in a statement.