Europe will reach herd immunity in 4 months: BioNTech chief
1 min read.05:26 PM ISTPTI
While the exact threshold required to reach that critical level of immunisation remains a matter of debate, experts say a level above 70 per cent would significantly disrupt transmission of the coronavirus within a population.
Berlin: Europe can achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus within the next four months, the head of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, said Wednesday.
While the exact threshold required to reach that critical level of immunisation remains a matter of debate, experts say a level above 70 per cent would significantly disrupt transmission of the coronavirus within a population.