European business leaders want a stronger hand with China, not decoupling

Mr. Wallenerg, who is chairman of the ERT’s trade committee, has extensive experience with China because many companies in which Sweden’s Investor is a big shareholder have deep links to the market. Several of them, including Swiss industrial giant ABB, Swedish home-appliance maker Electrolux AB and AstraZeneca, were targets of threats in Chinese media last year due to Beijing’s anger at Sweden for blocking Chinese telecom giants Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. on national-security grounds, under U.S. pressure, and favoring Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia Corp.