European Central Bank nearly doubles covid-19 pandemic support scheme

The central bank left its key interest rate benchmarks unchanged at record lows on Thursday. The rate at which the ECB lends to banks is zero. Its rate on deposits left overnight by commercial banks is now minus 0.5%, a penalty aimed at pushing banks to lend the excess cash. The bank has also set up long-term offers of credit to banks at even lower rates if they show they are lending to companies. Banks are key to the entire eurozone economy because most companies get their operating funds from them rather than borrowing on financial markets as is more the case in the U.S.