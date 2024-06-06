European elections 2024: 400 million EU citizens to cast vote; know key issues and what's at stake this week
European Parliament elections see increased interest with 71% likely to vote. Key issues include defense, security, economy, and climate change. Von der Leyen may continue as EU Commission President post-election.
Nearly 400 million European Union citizens can go to the polls over the coming days to elect members of the European Parliament, or MEPs, in one of the biggest global democratic events.