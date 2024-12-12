By Joachim Klement

Dec 12 - High U.S. equity valuations have been ringing alarm bells in recent weeks, signalling that the market may be ripe for a correction. Investors may respond by moving into cheaper European markets, but investors likely won’t find much safety across the pond because a significant downturn in the U.S. would likely drag Europe down with it.

U.S. stock market valuations are stretched by almost any measure. The S&P 500 Index’s trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is 27.2x, near the tech bubble peak of 29.9x. And the price-to-book ratio has already reached a new all-time high of 5.3x, surpassing the previous peak of 5.2x set at the start of 2000.

While valuations have been high for many months, what’s notable now is the extreme bullishness of U.S. equity investors.

The Federal Reserve’s flow of funds data shows equity holdings now make up 36.0% of U.S. households’ total financial assets, excl. real estate, well above the 31.6% reached in spring 2000.

And the Conference Board’s most recent monthly consumer confidence survey showed that the share of U.S. households that are optimistic about U.S. stock markets has reached the highest level in the 37 years the survey has been running.

Given all this, it’s no wonder that professional investors are growing increasingly concerned about a potential correction on Wall Street.

NOWHERE TO HIDE

Investors looking to diversify their clients’ portfolios may seek less expensive options in Europe. After all, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index trades at a 47% discount to the S&P 500 when measured by P/E ratios and a 61% discount based on P/B ratios.

Some European equity fund managers have indicated that they’re eagerly anticipating a decline in U.S. stock markets, believing that this will lead to inflows into their funds.

But these managers should be careful what they wish for.

When U.S. equities experience a major drawdown, American investors tend to withdraw funds from stocks and move them into safer assets. But they typically reduce their exposure to foreign equities as well.

Over the last 40 years, when U.S. stocks have dropped, U.S. withdrawals from European equities have risen by roughly 25%, on average, compared to the 12 months leading up to these events. This is likely a result of increasing home bias during market downturns, as many U.S. investors perceive foreign stocks to be riskier than their home market.

These withdrawals wouldn’t be a major problem if U.S. investors represented a small percentage of the European market, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Based on U.S. Treasury data, I estimate that U.S. ownership of European stocks has increased from roughly 20% in 2012 to around 30% in 2023. In the UK, I estimate U.S. ownership has increased from 25% to 33% over the same period.

The increased presence of U.S. investors in European markets means Americans have become the swing factor for European equities. The potential volume of outflows from U.S. investors is now so large that these flows can no longer be offset by corresponding swings in the investment portfolios of European investors.

Indeed, going back to 1980 when the Federal Reserve started collecting flow data, if we net out American and European investors, we find that when U.S. markets decline, the net outflows from European equity markets increase by an average of 34% compared to the prior 12 months.

For example, between 2000 and 2003, European stock markets dropped 50% while the S&P 500 dropped 46%, driven in no small part by U.S. investors withdrawing funds from all equity markets, whether they were affected by the tech bubble or not.

In 2024, US investors own a larger share of the European market than they did 10 years ago, let alone in 2000. Thus, the spillover of a U.S. market decline to Europe would likely be much worse today.

The saying “when the U.S. sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold” now appears to be more true than ever in equity markets.