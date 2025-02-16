European leaders are set to gather in Paris for an emergency summit to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, amid concerns over US President Donald Trump’s push for peace talks with Russia. The meeting, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, comes after Trump’s direct call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and plans for US-led negotiations in Saudi Arabia. European leaders fear being sidelined in the talks and aim to solidify their stance on Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and security guarantees.

European leaders' meeting, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, will discuss Ukraine’s security, NATO membership, and Europe’s role in the conflict. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a US minerals deal, calling for stronger security guarantees.

Trump’s direct call to Putin raises tensions US President Donald Trump unsettled European allies this week by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin without first consulting NATO partners or Ukraine. Following the conversation, he announced an immediate start to peace talks, raising fears that any resulting deal might be too favorable to Russia and fail to protect European interests.

Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised alarm in Europe, as it suggests Washington may pursue a Ukraine peace deal without direct European involvement.

Here are the 10 key developments so far 1. US to lead peace talks in Saudi Arabia Senior officials from Donald Trump's administration are set to begin peace negotiations with Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Saudi Arabia. US Representative Michael McCaul confirmed that high-level Trump administration officials will lead negotiations in the coming days. The American delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and White House Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The talks come amid concerns over the exclusion of European allies and shifting US security priorities.

2. European exclusion sparks concern A major point of contention is the potential exclusion of European leaders from the negotiations. Trump’s Ukraine envoy, General Keith Kellogg, confirmed that Europe would not have a direct role in the talks, stating, "I'm from a school of realism. I think that's not gonna happen."

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb strongly rejected the idea, saying, "There's no way in which we can have discussions about Ukraine, Ukraine’s future, or European security without Europeans."

3. US shifts security priorities The Trump administration has signaled a shift in its foreign policy, urging NATO’s European members to take greater responsibility for regional security. US officials have emphasized that border security and countering China are now Washington’s top priorities.

Adding to European unease, the Trump administration recently sent a questionnaire to European governments, asking what security guarantees they were willing to offer Ukraine. This move has been seen as an attempt to push Europe into taking more responsibility for Ukraine’s defense.

4. US efforts to exclude Europe Tensions have risen following US President Donald Trump’s direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a Ukraine peace deal. Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Gen. Keith Kellogg, stated that European leaders would not be included in negotiations, leading to growing concerns about potential concessions to Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that negotiations must include Europe, stating, "Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement."

5. Macron's diplomatic push French President Emmanuel Macron has convened the summit, with leaders from France, Germany, the UK, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Denmark attending, along with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

6. Starmer’s role as mediator UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to bridge the gap between Europe and the US. He will take key messages from the Paris summit to Washington later in February when he meets President Trump. Starmer emphasised that the UK is committed to keeping the transatlantic alliance united, stating, "This is a once-in-a-generation moment for our national security where we engage with the reality of the world today and the threat we face from Russia."

7. Ukraine’s NATO future European leaders are expected to debate Ukraine’s potential NATO membership or alternative security guarantees amid concerns the US may not fully back Kyiv’s accession.

8. Zelenskyy calls for creation of ‘Armed Forces of Europe’ Zelenskyy has proposed the formation of a unified European military force, citing concerns over the long-term reliability of US security commitments. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine’s resistance against Russia has set the foundation for a collective European defense system. Zelenskyy declared that Europe must take greater responsibility for its security, stating, “I really believe that time has come. The armed forces of Europe must be created.” His remarks reflect growing anxiety over potential shifts in US foreign policy under Trump.

9. US-Ukraine rare earth minerals dispute Zelensky has refused to sign a proposed US agreement granting access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. The proposal, reportedly presented was viewed as prioritising American economic interests.

10. White House perspective A senior White House official criticised Zelensky’s stance, calling it "short-sighted." The US argues that a minerals deal would help compensate for past and future American aid to Ukraine while fostering long-term economic ties. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes stated, "Binding economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggression and an integral part of lasting peace"

Kyiv is preparing a counteroffer to the US minerals deal, emphasising security guarantees and ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty over its resources.

