European Space Agency releases haunting sounds of earth's magnetic field

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently released a crackling audio revealing how the Earth's magnetic field sounds like.
The magnetic field is a complex and dynamic bubble which keeps us safe from cosmic radiation and charged particles carried by powerful winds (called solar flares) flowing from the Sun, reported the ESA.
Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark took the magnetic signals which were measured by the space agency's Swarm satellite mission dedicated to surveying the magnetic field and then converted them to sound.
The five-minute audio that came out as a result includes eerie creaks, crackling sounds and deep-breathing sounds, and are scary too.
"The team used data from ESA's Swarm satellites, as well as other sources, and used these magnetic signals to manipulate and control a sonic representation of the core field. The project has certainly been a rewarding exercise in bringing art and science together," ESA's official website quoted Technical University of Denmark Musician and project supporter Klaus Nielsen as saying.
"We gained access to a very interesting sound system consisting of over 30 loudspeakers dug into the ground at the Solbjerg Square in Copenhagen. "We have set it up so that each speaker represents a different location on Earth and demonstrates how our magnetic field has fluctuated over the last 100,000 years," he further said.
Loudspeakers at Denmark's Solbjerg Square in Copenhagen have been broadcasting the recording three times a day ever since the discovery was revealed on 24 October.
ESA added that the intention behind playing the sound on loudspeakers is to aware people that magnetic fields exist and the existence of life on Earth is dependent on it.
