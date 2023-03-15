European stock markets plunge as banks under pressure again

European stock markets plunge as banks under pressure again1 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- The main indices in Paris and Milan fell more than three percent while Frankfurt and London shed around 2.5 percent
European stock markets plunged on Wednesday as concerns about the banking sector resurfaced, with Credit Suisse shares sinking after its top shareholder ruled out fresh assistance.
The main indices in Paris and Milan fell more than three percent while Frankfurt and London shed around 2.5 percent in late morning trades, with Credit Suisse plunging more than 15 percent and French banks Societe Generale roughly 10 percent.
