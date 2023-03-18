Want to travel to Europe but do not have a Schengen visa? The good news is you can still travel to 2 European nations. Albania and Montenegro. All you need is a valid passport, a return ticket, a bank statement etc., and can travel to these countries with an e-visa. Here's all you need to know:

Albania short-stay tourist visa

Albania short-stay tourist visa is a short-term visa in the form of an eVisa. This visa will allow you to travel and stay in Albania for a period of 90 days within a 180-day period from the date of entry into Albania. Also known as visa type c, it can be issued for multiple entries within 180 days. Still, you can not stay more than 90 days in Albania in 180 days.

Montenegro short-stay visa

The Montenegro Short-Stay Visa is issued for single or multiple entries into Montenegro for tourist, business, personal or other purposes. You cannot stay continuously within six (6) months for more than ninety (90) days, starting from the day you entered Montenegro. Short-Stay Visa for multiple entries is valid for up to one (1) year. In exceptional cases, authorities can issue it for you for no longer than five (5) years.

You can also get it as a group. However, that one is valid for thirty (30) days.

Previously, Serbia also allowed Indian tourists to enter the country without a visa. But, as of January 2023, Serbia has withdrawn the existing arrangement.

Countries that offer quickest Schengen visa

However, if you planning to travel a bit more extensively, you would need a Schengen visa. Though the rejection rate is high and the wait is long, you can dodge that too.

Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, and Luxembourg are among the easiest European countries to obtain a Schengen visa. Lithuania has a 98.7% visa approval rate, Estonia has a 98.4% rate, and Finland has a high approval rate as well. Iceland has a quick processing time with a 88% visa approval rate, while Luxembourg has a low Schengen visa rejection rate of 1.3%.

It's important to stay up-to-date on visa policies and any changes that may arise due to COVID-19 or other reasons before applying for a visa.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is a Deputy Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories Read more from this author