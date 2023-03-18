European summers in mind? Travel to these countries almost visa free

Albania short-stay tourist visa

Albania short-stay tourist visa is a short-term visa in the form of an eVisa. This visa will allow you to travel and stay in Albania for a period of 90 days within a 180-day period from the date of entry into Albania. Also known as visa type c, it can be issued for multiple entries within 180 days. Still, you can not stay more than 90 days in Albania in 180 days.