Chinese telecommunication firms like Huawei, Hik vision, ZTE Corps, and others in the past 10 years have been funded by the Chinese Communist Party. According to the Voice Against Autocracy report, "China with its peculiar objectives is attempting to by-pass the obstacle of convincing nations to entrust its rise but, on a total contrary, is rather on the path of using coercive means to sabotage the digital infrastructure of nations that are least concerned about the rising Chinese threat."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}