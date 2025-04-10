European Union puts tariff retaliation on hold for 90 days to match Trump’s pause: ‘if negotiations are…’

European Union on Thursday put tariff retaliation against the US on hold for 90 days to match President Donald Trump’s pause, but warned that if negotiations are not satisfactory, the countermeasures will kick in.

Trump imposed a 20% levy on goods from the EU. In retaliation, the European Union (EU) said it will target more than 20 billion euros of US goods, including soybeans, motorcycles, and beauty products.

However, with Trump backing down on tariffs with a 90 day pause for most countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a decision puts tariff retaliation on hold for the same period.

"We took note of the announcement by President Trump. We want to give negotiations a chance. While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our member states, we will put them on hold for 90 days," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a statement on X.

Further she warned that if negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in, and added, "Preparatory work on further countermeasures continues. As I have said before, all options remain on the table.”

Just few hours before announcing a a 90-day pause, the European Commission President welcomed President Trump’s announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs and said that it’s an important step towards stabilizing the global economy.

“Clear, predictable conditions are essential for trade and supply chains to function. Tariffs are taxes that only hurt businesses and consumers. That’s why I’ve consistently advocated for a zero-for-zero tariff agreement between the European Union and the United States. The European Union remains committed to constructive negotiations with the United States, with the goal of achieving frictionless and mutually beneficial trade,” she added. Advertisement

On Wednesday, Trump announced 90 day pause for most countries, but slapped even more levies against China

"I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE" on higher tariffs that took effect on Wednesday, Trump said on his Truth Social network.

The US President said that he took the decision after more than 75 countries had reached out to negotiate and did not retaliate against the United States.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125 percent, effective immediately," Trump said.