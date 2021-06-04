European Union to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

European Union to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
- The decision is due to take effect at midnight Central European Time (CET), barring any last-minute objections by EU states
BRUSSELS : European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports, and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said.
The decision is due to take effect at midnight Central European Time (CET), barring any last-minute objections by EU states before 1400 CET, which are not expected, the diplomats said.
