European Union to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BRUSSELS : European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports, and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said.

European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports, and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}