Home >News >World >European Union to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

Premium
Passengers stay near a check-in desk to register for a flight of Belavia Belarusian Airlines heading to Minsk at the Domodedovo Airport outside Moscow, Russia.
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Reuters

  • The decision is due to take effect at midnight Central European Time (CET), barring any last-minute objections by EU states

BRUSSELS : European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports, and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said.

The decision is due to take effect at midnight Central European Time (CET), barring any last-minute objections by EU states before 1400 CET, which are not expected, the diplomats said.

