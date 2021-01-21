Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Europeans clash with Pfizer, BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine deliveries
Photo: Reuters

Europeans clash with Pfizer, BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine deliveries

4 min read . 04:28 PM IST Bojan Pancevski , Giovanni Legorano , The Wall Street Journal

Governments allege shortfall in deliveries is endangering their immunization campaigns

Tension is rising between European authorities and Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE after officials said the companies had unexpectedly cut their deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines and put their immunization schedules at risk.

The Italian government asked the country’s attorney general to study whether it can take legal action after Pfizer cut deliveries of its vaccine for this week by 29% as it retools its Belgium factory, a government spokeswoman said Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

EU leaders mull border closure to fight virus variants

2 min read . 04:56 PM IST

India hands over 2 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

European Central Bank faces gloomier picture for economy

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST

'No lives lost or major injuries': Adar Poonawalla tweets after Serum Institute fire

1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.