Europeans clash with Pfizer, BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine deliveries
Governments allege shortfall in deliveries is endangering their immunization campaigns
Tension is rising between European authorities and Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE after officials said the companies had unexpectedly cut their deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines and put their immunization schedules at risk.
The Italian government asked the country’s attorney general to study whether it can take legal action after Pfizer cut deliveries of its vaccine for this week by 29% as it retools its Belgium factory, a government spokeswoman said Tuesday.
