Europeans Weigh Confronting Russia at U.N. Over Evan Gershkovich Case

Europeans Weigh Confronting Russia at U.N. Over Evan Gershkovich Case4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:26 PM IST
- Moscow takes monthly presidency of Security Council; two European nations likely to raise reporter’s arrest, diplomats say
U.S. allies are considering denouncing Russia’s arrest and detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in the United Nations Security Council Monday, when Russia assumes the rotating monthly presidency of the body.
