Europe's heatwave intensifies: Temperatures hit records, deaths rise, UK extends warnings, France cuts nuclear power

A powerful heatwave sweeping across Western Europe has pushed temperatures to record levels, disrupted daily life, strained power supplies and been linked to hundreds of deaths. Authorities across France, Britain, Germany, Spain and Italy have issued warnings as millions endure extreme temperatures rarely seen this early in the summer.

Record temperatures shatter June highs Several countries have reported unprecedented temperatures.

Paris recorded a June record of 40.9°C, while Britain provisionally registered its hottest June day ever at 36.1°C in Hampshire. France also experienced its hottest day since records began in 1947, with an average nationwide temperature of 30°C.

Germany is forecast to see temperatures between 35°C and 41°C, raising the possibility of new national records.

Why is Europe so hot? Meteorologists attribute the heatwave to an "Omega block" weather pattern, a high-pressure system that traps hot air over a region for extended periods.

The phenomenon has pushed temperatures up to 18°C above normal levels in some areas. Scientists say climate change is intensifying such extreme weather events, making heatwaves more frequent and severe.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell blamed fossil fuel emissions for worsening extreme heat, warning that temperatures will continue to rise unless global emissions are reduced.

Death toll rises across Europe The extreme weather has been linked to mounting fatalities.

Spain's mortality monitoring system estimated that the heatwave may have contributed to 212 deaths between Sunday and Wednesday.

In France, local authorities reported several likely heat-related deaths, while Paris officials warned of rising mortality and increasing pressure on emergency services.

Italy reported at least five heat-related deaths, while authorities warned that up to 1.5 million outdoor workers could face health risks in the coming days.

Children among the victims The heatwave has proven especially dangerous for children.

A three-year-old boy died after becoming trapped inside a family car near Paris during extreme heat, the third such tragedy in France within a week. Two other children, aged two and four, were found dead in a vehicle earlier in the week.

Authorities are urging parents and caregivers to remain vigilant as temperatures remain dangerously high.

Power generation hit by soaring temperatures The heatwave is also affecting energy infrastructure.

France's EDF utility temporarily shut down two nuclear reactors and reduced output at others because river temperatures used for cooling had risen beyond environmental limits. Nuclear power accounts for nearly 70% of France's electricity generation.

Schools and public services disrupted The heat has forced widespread closures and disruptions.

France placed 13,500 schools on special schedules or closed them entirely, while more than 1,000 schools in Britain were partially or fully shut as classroom temperatures exceeded 40°C.

French authorities also activated the highest level of health-service mobilisation, allowing hospitals to postpone non-urgent procedures to focus on heat-related cases.

Millions under heat alerts At least 101 million people across Europe are expected to face temperatures above 35°C, including around 50 million people in France and 18 million in Germany.

Britain's Met Office extended its rare red heat alert for a third consecutive day, warning of significant disruption to daily life.

Could this rival the deadly 2003 heatwave? Forecasters warn the current heatwave could rival Europe's devastating 2003 heatwave, which killed nearly 15,000 people in France alone.