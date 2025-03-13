Europe’s idling factories eye future in the military
SummaryIndustrial output was 0.8% higher in January than a month earlier, while ambitious plans to boost defense investment offer hope that European manufacturers can be lifted out of their torpor.
Europe’s industrial production recovered at the start of a year that could see the beginnings of new investment and a new dawn for the beleaguered manufacturing sector.
