The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant must be allowed to be demilitarised, as demanded by the UN nuclear inspector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on October 13. Zelenskiy made his remarks in a video address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the foremost defender of human rights in Europe.

Zelenskiy made the remark following Rafael Grossi's worries over the security and safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) discussed it. On October 11, two days after military attacks in Zaporizhzhya and its surroundings, Putin and the director general of the IAEA met in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The current problems were essential and unavoidable, Grossi noted. He asserts that there are issues with nuclear security and safety, particularly with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear nuclear power plant. He said that he had been attempting to avert a nuclear catastrophe, which may have major adverse repercussions both generally and locally in the area.

During the discussion, Putin said that Russia had consistently supported the agency's operations wholeheartedly. Any part of the politicisation of nuclear activity includes excessive and damaging elements. The IAEA is anticipated to temper its rhetoric on the matter and continue normal operations in this area of our activities and cooperation, notwithstanding the chaotic and confusing events that are occurring on the international scene.

On October 13, Zelenskiy also stated that Ukraine only had around 10% of the necessary components for its air defences and ruled out diplomatic ties with Russia. In a question-and-answer session, he asserted that diplomacy was impossible with governments who disregarded international law, according to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

(With agency inputs)

