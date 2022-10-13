Europe’s largest nuclear power plant must be demilitarised: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 02:36 PM IST
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant must be demilitarised, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant must be allowed to be demilitarised, as demanded by the UN nuclear inspector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on October 13. Zelenskiy made his remarks in a video address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the foremost defender of human rights in Europe.