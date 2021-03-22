1 min read.Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 07:21 PM ISTReuters
Asked about the risk to Britain's vaccine programme from European Union threats to ban exports of the vaccine to the UK, Johnson said he did not think that that would happen
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain.
"Previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it, I'm afraid, washes up on our shores as well and I expect that we will feel those effects in due course," Johnson told reporters on Monday.