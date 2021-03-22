Subscribe
Europe's third wave of coronavirus could hit Britain, warns Boris Johnson

Europe's third wave of coronavirus could hit Britain, warns Boris Johnson

Britain would be continuing with its vaccination programme, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said
1 min read . 07:21 PM IST Reuters

Asked about the risk to Britain's vaccine programme from European Union threats to ban exports of the vaccine to the UK, Johnson said he did not think that that would happen

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across Europe could be heading towards Britain.

"Previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it, I'm afraid, washes up on our shores as well and I expect that we will feel those effects in due course," Johnson told reporters on Monday.

Asked about the risk to Britain's vaccine programme from European Union threats to ban exports of the vaccine to the UK, Johnson said he did not think that that would happen.

"I'm reassured by talking to EU partners over the last few months, they don't want to see blockades, I think that's very very important," the Prime Minister said.

Britain would be continuing with its vaccination programme, he said, confirming that the plan to ease restrictions in line with the roadmap was on track.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

