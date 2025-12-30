Eurostar suspends London–Europe trains after Channel Tunnel power failure; holiday travel disrupted

Eurostar suspended train services across key European routes on Tuesday (December 30) after a power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel, triggering widespread travel chaos during the busy Christmas–New Year period, AFP reported.

A Eurostar spokesperson said there was “a power supply problem in the Channel Tunnel, followed by a shuttle train coming to a halt inside,” adding that all journeys to and from London were suspended until further notice.

Routes hit Services between London, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels were postponed, leaving passengers scrambling for alternatives, according to AFP.

Eurostar’s website also showed cancellations on continental routes not using the Channel Tunnel, including Paris–Brussels services, the news outlet said.

Passengers stranded Crowds of stranded travellers, many with suitcases, gathered at London’s St Pancras International and Paris’s Gare du Nord as notifications went out that end-of-year holiday plans were in doubt, AFP said.

Official response Channel Tunnel operator Getlink said train traffic would progressively resume on Tuesday afternoon, but passengers were left uncertain about when—or if—they would travel.

Earlier, Eurostar advised customers to postpone journeys, citing “major disruption” caused by the power problem and a “subsequent failed Le Shuttle train,” according to AFP.

“Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel,” the operator said, warning of severe delays and last-minute cancellations.