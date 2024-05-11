Eurovision 2024 final mired in controversy over Israeli participation, expulsion of Dutch contestant | 5 points
Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final is being organised in the Malmo city of Sweden
The participation of Israel in the final has not gone well with the residents
Eurovision Song Contest is all set for its grand finale night on Saturday, with contestants from Ireland, Switzerland, Israel, etc., ready to showcase their powerful performances on stage. The 2024 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is becoming all about drama as it faces protests due to participation from Israel, a country accused of committing war crimes in Gaza. Moreover, the Netherlands' contestant was expelled from the Eurovision Song Contest ahead of the finals after "a complaint made by a female member of the production crew."