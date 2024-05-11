Eurovision Song Contest is all set for its grand finale night on Saturday, with contestants from Ireland, Switzerland, Israel, etc., ready to showcase their powerful performances on stage. The 2024 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is becoming all about drama as it faces protests due to participation from Israel, a country accused of committing war crimes in Gaza. Moreover, the Netherlands' contestant was expelled from the Eurovision Song Contest ahead of the finals after "a complaint made by a female member of the production crew."

The nature of the complaint is not clear, but the organizers asserted that it wouldn't be appropriate for Joost Klein to participate in the event amid investigations from the Swedish police and other legal formalities are underway.

Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final: 5 Points

1. Joost Klein was among the eight finalists of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final and was popular among bookmakers and fans with his song "Europapa."

2. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final is being organised in the Malmo city of Sweden, which has considerable Muslim population. The participation of Israel in the final has not gone well with the residents, who carried out a march for the second time this week to demand a boycott of Israel and a cease-fire in the seven-month war.

3. Israel's contestant, Eden Golan, faced intense booing during the semi-final event, but the artist didn't know much about the protests. She is guarded heavily by the armed police during her stay in Sweden.

4. The organizers have declared the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 an 'apolitical' event. Still, some experts are calculating the cost of announcing Eden Golan as the winner, which could attract more intense protests.

5. The Israeli artist was also asked to change the original title of its song, "October Rain," which is about the October 7 attacks by the Hamas terrorists on Israel, during which 1,200 Israeli nationals were killed and the Gaza war was triggered.

