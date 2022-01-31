Eurozone economic growth slowed in 4Q amid rising coronavirus cases

Across the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency, gross domestic product grew 0.3% on quarter in the last three months of the year, the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat said Monday in a first estimate for the period. This figure is in line with the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Year-on-year, the economy grew 4.6%, Eurostat said. This compares to 4.7% growth expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Following a revision, eurozone GDP grew 2.3% on quarter in the third quarter, up from the previously estimated 2.2%.

According to a first estimate of annual growth for 2021, GDP increased 5.2% in the eurozone compared with 2020.

Eurozone economic growth data for individual countries published Friday showed a further divergence in performance between the eurozone’s largest economies. The German economy contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, while France reported 0.7% growth and Spain registered a 2.0% expansion on quarter.

Economists expect a challenging first quarter for the eurozone due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, followed by a strong recovery starting on spring.

