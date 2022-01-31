Eurozone economic growth slowed in 4Q amid rising coronavirus cases

The eurozone economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter than in the previous period due to rising coronavirus cases and the reimposition of restrictions across the continent taking their toll on the services sector

Across the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency, gross domestic product grew 0.3% on quarter in the last three months of the year, the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat said Monday in a first estimate for the period. This figure is in line with the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Year-on-year, the economy grew 4.6%, Eurostat said. This compares to 4.7% growth expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Following a revision, eurozone GDP grew 2.3% on quarter in the third quarter, up from the previously estimated 2.2%.

According to a first estimate of annual growth for 2021, GDP increased 5.2% in the eurozone compared with 2020.

Economists expect a challenging first quarter for the eurozone due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, followed by a strong recovery starting on spring.

