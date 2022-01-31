Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eurozone economic growth slowed in 4Q amid rising coronavirus cases

Eurozone economic growth slowed in 4Q amid rising coronavirus cases

A sculpture depicting the Euro currency symbol by German artist Ottmar H�rl is seen in front of the former European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on December 22, 2021. - On the 23rd floor of the European Central Bank's towering Frankfurt headquarters, on the other side of a security door, anti-counterfeiting experts are poring over some of the best fake banknotes in the eurozone. Their analysis help the ECB keep up to date with the latest counterfeiting techniques, and hopefully stay a step ahead. (Photo by ANDRE PAIN / AFP)
1 min read . 07:52 PM IST Maria Martinez, The Wall Street Journal

The eurozone economy grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter than in the previous period due to rising coronavirus cases and the reimposition of restrictions across the continent taking their toll on the services sector

Across the 19 countries that use the euro as their currency, gross domestic product grew 0.3% on quarter in the last three months of the year, the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat said Monday in a first estimate for the period. This figure is in line with the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Year-on-year, the economy grew 4.6%, Eurostat said. This compares to 4.7% growth expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Following a revision, eurozone GDP grew 2.3% on quarter in the third quarter, up from the previously estimated 2.2%.

According to a first estimate of annual growth for 2021, GDP increased 5.2% in the eurozone compared with 2020.

Eurozone economic growth data for individual countries published Friday showed a further divergence in performance between the eurozone’s largest economies. The German economy contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, while France reported 0.7% growth and Spain registered a 2.0% expansion on quarter.

Economists expect a challenging first quarter for the eurozone due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, followed by a strong recovery starting on spring.

