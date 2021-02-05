OPEN APP
Home >News >World >EU's top diplomat hopes Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine will be approved in bloc
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine (REUTERS)
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine (REUTERS)

EU's top diplomat hopes Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine will be approved in bloc

2 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 05:32 PM IST AP

  • The vaccine was approved by the Russian government in August and many foreign governments have expressed interest in buying doses
  • The EU has signed six contracts for more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines

The European Union's top diplomat expressed hopes Friday that the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia will soon be used across the 27-nation bloc.

During a visit to Moscow, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the country’s Sputnik V vaccine is “good news for the whole mankind."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(Photo: Reuters)

Sebi notifies easier profitability rule for mutual fund sponsor

2 min read . 06:11 PM IST
Postes and placards raised during Lok Sabha session

Farm laws: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday amid uproar; Tomar says next meeting after farmers’ proposal

2 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Clouds of smoke rise in the sky after a major fire broke out in a warehouse at Mankhurd in Mumbai.

Major fire at scrap godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd, 19 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
Representational image

COVID-19: Delhi records 154 new cases, 2 new fatalities

1 min read . 05:59 PM IST

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

The vaccine was approved by the Russian government in August and many foreign governments have expressed interest in buying doses.

Russian scientists said it appears safe and effective against Covid-19, according to early results of an advanced study published in the British medical journal The Lancet. Researchers said that based on a fall trial involving about 20,000 people in Russia, the vaccine is about 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill.

The EU has signed six contracts for more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines, but only three of them have been approved for use so far and the delivery of shots has been disturbed by production delays.

“Now I'm hoping that the European Medical Agency will be able to certify the efficiency of this vaccine in order to be used also in the European Union states," Borrell said. “It will be good news because we are facing a shortage of vaccines."

The EU's medical agency has not yet received a request for marketing authorization for the Sputnik V vaccine. It said this week that the developer has submitted a request for scientific advice to the agency and a meeting has been held “to discuss their development plan and their further engagement with the agency."

A key element EMA is looking at before approving marketing authorization of vaccines is the drugmakers' capacity to manufacture doses in the EU.

The EU commission has not announced plans for a collective purchase of Sputnik doses, so far relying on the deals it sealed with other manufacturers. But member states can also decide to negotiate separate agreements outside the commission's umbrella as long as they don't compete with the advance purchase agreement negotiated by the EU's executive arm.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said he had intensive contacts with European counterparts about vaccines and that German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed with President Vladimir Putin the opportunity to develop cooperation between Germany and Russia.

“I think cooperation in the field plays a positive role," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout