According to deal, OneWeb shareholders will hold 50 per cent of Eutelsat that would continue to be listed in Paris and will ask to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.
In a step to create an European champion to rival the likes of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Eutelsat Communications SA and OneWeb Ltd are set to combine in an all-share deal valuing the UK satellite operator at $3.4 billion.
According to deal, OneWeb shareholders will hold 50 per cent of Eutelsat that would continue to be listed in Paris and will ask to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, the companies announced in a statement 26 July.
The firm said that the all-share deal will give Eutelsat a 'unique position' on the market as it has the potential to generate 1.5 billion euros ($1.53 billion) in increased revenue as well as investments and cost synergies.
Amid the race by corporations and governments to offer rapid connectivity via low-orbit satellites, this deal is the latest merger. Both the UK and French governments have stakes in OneWeb and Eutelsat respectively.
The deal bears the hallmarks of a takeover by Eutelsat, even though the shareholders will split the firm. Details state that OneWeb will keep its own branding and operate the low-orbit business of the combined group that will have a primary listing in Paris.
Among other details, the firm said that Eutelsat chairman Dominique D’Hinnin is set to be chairman of the combined entity, with his OneWeb counterpart Sunil Bharti Mittal as co-chair and vice president and Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer Eva Berneke will run the new group.
According to a statement from the UK government, it has agreed a range of national security rights, and for OneWeb to prefer procurement for manufacturing from businesses in the UK.
Within a gap of 8 years after being founded, OneWeb collapsed in 2020 when lead investors pulled their money citing COVID-19 pandemic. Under the guise of protecting a potentially vital tech asset following Brexit, the UK government put forward about $500 million as part of a $1 billion partnership with Bharti Global. The deal was pushed by Dominic Cummings, a former adviser to Prime Minster Boris Johnson.
Following the announcement of deal talks on 25 July, Eutelsat shares dropped by 18 per cent.
Earlier in April 2020, Eutelsat agreed to pay $550 million in cash for a 24 per cent stake in OneWeb. The firm operates satellites for clients like government and TV broadcasters from higher geostationary orbit. These spacecraft do offer the same quick connection speeds as those from low-orbit satellites.
As per the deal, the new firm will combine Eutelsat’s geostationary earth orbit satellites and OneWeb’s low orbit satellites.
Through this deal, OneWeb shareholders will receive 230 million newly issued Eutelsat shares representing 50 per cent of the enlarged share capital. The combined entity is set to have a 1.2 billion euros revenue and 0.7 billion euros EBITDA for fiscal 2022-2023. On Tuesday, Eutelsat published results showing 1.15 billion euros full year revenue, declining by 6.7 per cent, in line with estimates, reported Bloomberg.
