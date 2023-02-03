EU-Ukraine wartime summit to deliver on some issues, disappoint on others
EU-Ukraine wartime summit brings the promise of new sanctions against Russia but disappoints Ukraine's hope for swift membership to the EU
European Union leaders will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Friday, bringing the promise of new sanctions against Russia but disappointing Ukraine's hope for swift membership to the EU.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×