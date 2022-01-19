The material occurs naturally but is also produced synthetically. It isn’t easily replaceable, though, which places further pressure on costs. Over the past year, prices for synthetically built graphite have increased between 6% (for the high-end variety) to around 40% (mid-range). That’s even as producers in China have been able to bring down the cost of graphitization — a key process that accounts for around half the cost of an anode — by as much as 15% to 20%. A quarter of the price is raw materials. If manufacturers aren’t able to keep prices down while they try to expand capacity, battery costs will only keep rising. That will make it tougher to build out supply chains — even globally.