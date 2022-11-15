Even booster dose fail to give respite from these 5 COVID symptoms

Covid vaccines significantly reduce the severity of the infection, but they cannot provide you with complete protection. That means, even after taking the jab you might still get some symptoms if you catch the virus. The common symptoms after the booster dose include bouts of sneezing, runny nose, headache etc, but thankfully, none of them are serious.
Twitter users admit too. Speaking about his experience, one Twitter user said I’m fully vaccinated & boosted. I got COVID-19 back in June ’22 during Omicron. I’m sure that it would’ve been much worse without the shots. Also, I have no noticeable Long Covid-19 symptoms. 90 days after I was off Covid-19 restrictions, I got the Moderna Bivalent booster.
No. I don’t regret it. I regret not getting a booster when it was advised. I was directly exposed to Covid in February and tested positive 4 days later, but had no symptoms except a headache. That was 3 months after my booster. I skipped the latest booster and got Covid 4 days, shared another.
Today I'm back in the office after recovering from COVID-19. Thankfully, my symptoms were mild and short-lived, thanks to my booster shot. And I was able to isolate safely at home and had the support that I and my family needed, until I tested negative and was asymptomatic, the third said.
ZOE COVID Study app, which tracks the symptoms of Covid, also posted that post-vaccination most patients suffer from mild Covid symptoms like sneezing and headaches.
What other Covid symptoms are common post-vaccination?
Sore throat, runny nose, blocked nose, persistent cough and headache are some common symptoms after vaccination. These are strikingly different from the ‘Classic’ symptoms of the infections one year ago including anosmia (loss of smell), shortness of breath.
Speaking about the symptoms, ZOE said, "If you’ve been vaccinated and start sneezing a lot without an explanation, you should get a Covid test, especially if you are living or working around people who are at greater risk from the disease."
"Sneezing a lot could be a potential sign that someone vaccinated has COVID-19 and, however mild, should take a test and self-isolate to protect their friends, family and colleagues."
