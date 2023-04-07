'Even Jesus had people who didn't like him', Jacinda Ardern bows out of politics2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- Ardern bowed out of parliament on April 5, making an impassioned plea during her tearful final speech to 'please take the politics out of climate change'
Hailed for her leadership, and her ability to take a country through a tumultous period, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, on Thursday in a tearful final address bid adieu to her political career urging urged women not to let motherhood stand in the way of leadership role.
