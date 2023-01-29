‘Even one comment will make news…’: King Charles likely to break silence around Megxit drama2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The palace aides are discussing the possibility of King Charles using his chat to give his side of the story
Amid the Megxit drama, King Charles might consider doing a landmark interview with the BBC to clear the air around it. Charles, 74, and Prince William, 40, and wife Kate, 41, have maintained a dignified silence even as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made several allegations against the British Royal family in the past few months.
