Amid the Megxit drama, King Charles might consider doing a landmark interview with the BBC to clear the air around it. Charles, 74, and Prince William, 40, and wife Kate, 41, have maintained a dignified silence even as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made several allegations against the British Royal family in the past few months.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare was published this month and his Netflix documentary with wife Meghan was released last month. Harry made several sensational claims in the book and the documentary that severely tarnished the image of the Royals.

Allegations by Prince Harry against the Royals include physical fights between him and his brother William, a teary fall-out between Meghan and Kate over flower-girl dresses, and the princes’ rocky relationship with Queen Consort Camilla, 75.

Currently, the palace aides are discussing the possibility of the monarch using his chat to give his side of the story and Charles will sit for the interview only if they agree to it.

Top bosses on BBC are in favour of King doing an interview with the channel that would be broadcasted celebrating his coronation on May 6. If the palace aides agree to the proposal, the interview would be done by veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, 78, a long-term friend of Charles

Meanwhile, palace aides are concerned about the line of questioning but it is definitely considering the offer.

An insider said, as reported by Daily Mirror, “Plans are already up and running for coronation coverage at the BBC, including the profile on the monarch. It is not the done thing to avoid subjects in interviews, so it makes matters tricky.

“Even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate."

The source added: “There remains an option for the family to simply produce a coronation speech or content they film and supply. It allows control over what is said and would not address the Sussexes."