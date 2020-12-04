Even with Covid vaccines round the corner, airport testing is here for long haul

Satzman doesn’t see much of that changing. In the U.S., as in other countries, coordinated policy for airport testing would require unprecedented cooperation among agencies as wide-ranging as the Federal Aviation Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Health and Human Services. But with infections in the U.S. reaching an all-time high, and Europe batting down its second wave, the need for testing has become more urgent. Add in the desire to make long-awaited holiday travels stick, and you have demand boiling over from passengers who are less concerned about quarantine requirements than keeping their relatives safe.