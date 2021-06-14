Even without Trump there are tensions between the US and allies

The final language on China was not as strong as the U.S. tried to suggest. A U.S. official was adamant it had not been watered down, though a comparison of drafts reveals there is still some hesitancy in calling out China. In the official readouts, for example, the U.S. was at pains to point out that China was discussed even when, in the case of a 30-minute chat with Draghi, it was not even mentioned.