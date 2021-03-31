In the end, it took roughly six days and seven hours to undo the minutes of drama that exposed the vulnerability of global trade and captivated the world. It may take longer to figure out how to avoid it happening again.

At just after 3pm local time on Monday, the Ever Given was dislodged from a sand bank in the Suez Canal by tugboats pushing and pulling to rock it loose. To cheers from the dozens of crew working on the effort to refloat it and relief among Egyptian authorities, the enormous 21st century container ship that got stuck in a waterway first opened in 1869 was free. The backlog of about 400 ships started moving that evening.

“Despite the difficult situation we’ve confronted, Egyptians stood beside their leadership and their country and endured the crises and registered their joy," President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi declared at a press conference on Tuesday alongside Osama Rabie, the chief executive of the Suez Canal Authority.

Yet, the fallout from the incident in such a vital artery of the globalized economy is just beginning. Insurers are already totting up the cost and who might be on the hook, but the real focus is quickly shifting to what went wrong.

There will be questions about speed, whether the Ever Given should have employed tugs and if it should have braved the journey through the wind at all. Egyptian investigators, led by a canal authority committee, will analyse recordings from the deck, including conversations among crew.

Gusts exceeded 40 miles per hour when Ever Given braved the journey on 23 March. The Suez Canal has witnessed plenty of winds and bad weather, and tankers have faced worse without getting stuck, Rabie said.

He distanced Egypt from responsibility, blaming the wind and possible “human and technical errors," though promised a full probe into what happened. He also said the authority will look into whether they need new tugs with better capabilities.

The manager of the ship, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, has already said initial inquiries suggest the accident was due to the wind. An extensive probe is ongoing and will include interviews with pilots onboard and all bridge personnel and other crew, a company spokesman said on 27 March.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via