Ever Given is finally free, the Suez gets ready for business

At just after 3pm local time on Monday, the Ever Given was dislodged from a sand bank in the Suez Canal by tugboats pushing and pulling to rock it loose. To cheers from the dozens of crew working on the effort to refloat it and relief among Egyptian authorities, the enormous 21st century container ship that got stuck in a waterway first opened in 1869 was free. The backlog of about 400 ships started moving that evening.

